River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 15,112 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,044 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 15,112 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,162,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,097,711 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,591,403 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $10,012,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,665,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,779 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Amgen by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,945 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,111,854,000 after purchasing an additional 988,856 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $337.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.83 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $340.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $351.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $354.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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