River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 15,800 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,099 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $21,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 132.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $66.56 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $120.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.07% and a net margin of 7.59%.Booz Allen Hamilton's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

See Also

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