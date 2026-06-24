Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Position in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 131,618 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Entegris worth $25,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Entegris by 167.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 782 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,866 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Entegris by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 128,339 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 74,623 shares during the last quarter.

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Entegris Stock Down 8.6%

Entegris stock opened at $168.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $186.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $512,472.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,394.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. The trade was a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $15,215,629. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

See Also

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