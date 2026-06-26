Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,451 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 13,684 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer's stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 50,307 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 91,341 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,638,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 674,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,162,384.08. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 100,730 shares of company stock worth $12,444,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $115.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21. The stock has a market cap of $921.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.59. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.23 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart is expanding its Shapermint partnership into 1,600 more U.S. stores, adding another growth driver in apparel and broadening its non-grocery assortment. Article Title

Walmart is expanding its Shapermint partnership into 1,600 more U.S. stores, adding another growth driver in apparel and broadening its non-grocery assortment. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Walmart plans to acquire Vibe.co suggest the company is investing to grow its connected-TV and retail-media advertising business, which could improve high-margin revenue. Article Title

Reports that Walmart plans to acquire Vibe.co suggest the company is investing to grow its connected-TV and retail-media advertising business, which could improve high-margin revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-style articles comparing Walmart with Walmart de Mexico focus on relative valuation rather than a new operational catalyst, so the stock impact appears limited. Article Title

Analyst-style articles comparing Walmart with Walmart de Mexico focus on relative valuation rather than a new operational catalyst, so the stock impact appears limited. Neutral Sentiment: News that Walmart Business is working to reduce friction for small businesses is supportive of the long-term strategy, but it is not likely to move the shares much on its own. Article Title

News that Walmart Business is working to reduce friction for small businesses is supportive of the long-term strategy, but it is not likely to move the shares much on its own. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say Amazon has overtaken Walmart as the largest U.S. retailer by gross merchandise value, highlighting competitive pressure and potentially tempering investor sentiment around Walmart’s retail dominance. Article Title

Multiple reports say Amazon has overtaken Walmart as the largest U.S. retailer by gross merchandise value, highlighting competitive pressure and potentially tempering investor sentiment around Walmart’s retail dominance. Negative Sentiment: Another report emphasizing Amazon’s rise as the first retailer larger than Walmart since the Sears era may reinforce concerns that Walmart is losing some scale advantage. Article Title

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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