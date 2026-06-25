Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12,431.2% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 24,069,492 shares of the company's stock worth $3,028,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $734,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock worth $6,011,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zoetis by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,387,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,340,000 after buying an additional 1,740,113 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZTS

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $161.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Key Stories Impacting Zoetis

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Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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