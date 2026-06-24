Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,403 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 206,297 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Dutch Bros worth $25,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BROS. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company's stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts: Sign Up

Dutch Bros Stock Up 1.0%

BROS stock opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $74.65.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $464.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Dutch Bros's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dutch Bros this week:

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $16,451,686.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at $151,928,616. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $47,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at $151,928,616. This trade represents a 23.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock worth $243,021,771. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BROS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dutch Bros, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dutch Bros wasn't on the list.

While Dutch Bros currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here