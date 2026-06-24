Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 21,074 Shares of Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,119 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 21,074 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Exponent worth $34,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 423.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Exponent by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 2,945 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $160,973.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $114,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,504.35. The trade was a 64.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,233 shares of company stock worth $1,119,659. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exponent from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exponent

Exponent Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of EXPO opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.28. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $81.95.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 18.07%.The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Exponent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.67%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc NASDAQ: EXPO is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company's expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

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