Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 3,372 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,747 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Chemed worth $19,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company's stock.

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Chemed Trading Up 1.9%

CHE stock opened at $444.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Chemed Corporation has a one year low of $365.20 and a one year high of $562.77. The company's 50 day moving average price is $422.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.31.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $657.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,993,927.47. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total value of $602,553.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,876.74. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $501.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHE

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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