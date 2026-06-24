Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 73,439 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,385 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 73,439 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.10% of SPS Commerce worth $22,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 137.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 83.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,132 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPS Commerce

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,158 shares in the company, valued at $530,248.20. This represents a 9.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.1%

SPS Commerce stock opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.57. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $143.55.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 11.92%.The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.730-4.760 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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