RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,038 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $203.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.80. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $247.90.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $33,024.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,316 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore set a $179.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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