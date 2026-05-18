RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,552 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,915 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $923.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 103,287 shares of company stock valued at $93,259,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $888.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $409.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $775.21 and a 200 day moving average of $681.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.24 and a 52 week high of $931.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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