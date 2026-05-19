RiverFront Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 58.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 170,774 shares of company stock valued at $28,148,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $177.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $178.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.55. The stock has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $211.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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