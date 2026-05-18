RiverFront Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,065 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $30,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 219,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $133.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The business's 50 day moving average is $144.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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