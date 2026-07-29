Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 599,512 GigInternational1, Inc. $GIW

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 599,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,977,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 2.21% of GigInternational1 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIW. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Lineage Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GigInternational1 in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in GigInternational1 in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GigInternational1 alerts: Sign Up

GigInternational1 Stock Performance

Shares of GigInternational1 stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

GigInternational1 (NASDAQ:GIW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of GigInternational1 from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GIW

About GigInternational1

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GigInternational1, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GigInternational1 wasn't on the list.

While GigInternational1 currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here