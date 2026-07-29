Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK - Free Report) by 580.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097,170 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,789,090 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital makes up 1.1% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of FS KKR Capital worth $21,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 20,236 shares of the company's stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $316.81 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 38.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. FS KKR Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.28%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp NYSE: FSK is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FS KKR Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FS KKR Capital wasn't on the list.

While FS KKR Capital currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here