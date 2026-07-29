Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. $MUA

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA - Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,410 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 106,043 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 212.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,003 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company's stock.

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BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MUA opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc NYSE: MUA is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Managed by BlackRock, one of the world's leading investment managers, the fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal debt obligations. Its holdings typically include general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments, utilities, and infrastructure entities across the United States.

The fund employs a combination of active security selection and duration management to navigate changing interest rate and credit environments.

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