Go Pro
→ The end may be near for these iconic stocks (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Inv Vk Mun Tr $VKQ

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Inv Vk Mun Tr logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rivernorth Capital Management cut its VKQ stake by 24% in the first quarter, selling 1.38 million shares and retaining 4.39 million shares worth approximately $41.8 million. The position represented 2.1% of Rivernorth’s portfolio and about 7.93% of VKQ’s outstanding shares.
  • Other institutional investors, including LPL Financial, Van ECK Associates and Wells Fargo, increased their VKQ holdings; institutions collectively own approximately 32% of the trust.
  • VKQ opened at $9.78, near its 200-day average, while the trust declared a monthly dividend of $0.0628 per share, implying an annualized yield of approximately 7.7%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Inv Vk Mun Tr.

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ - Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,387,056 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,381,782 shares during the period. Inv Vk Mun Tr accounts for about 2.1% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 7.93% of Inv Vk Mun Tr worth $41,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,199,525 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,745 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 130,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,647 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 401,375 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 43,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC increased its position in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 288,744 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Stock Up 0.3%

VKQ stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Income Trust NYSE: VKQ is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, municipalities, counties and territories. As a tax-advantaged vehicle, the trust offers investors access to the municipal bond market through a diversified portfolio managed by seasoned fixed income professionals.

The trust generally allocates at least 80% of its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, although it may invest in lower-rated obligations when deemed appropriate by its management team.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Inv Vk Mun Tr Right Now?

Before you consider Inv Vk Mun Tr, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Inv Vk Mun Tr wasn't on the list.

While Inv Vk Mun Tr currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines