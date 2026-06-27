Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $10.27 Million Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Riverstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,245 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 5.1% of Riverstone Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock worth $16,851,633,000 after acquiring an additional 630,558 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in RTX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock worth $12,750,087,000 after acquiring an additional 799,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,462,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,998,155,000 after purchasing an additional 625,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 73 cents per share , reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and signaling management confidence in cash generation. RTX Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

RTX’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of , reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and signaling management confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon, an RTX business, won a $1.1 billion U.S. Navy contract to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles, adding to backlog and highlighting continued demand from the U.S. military and allied nations. RTX's Raytheon awarded $1.1 billion U.S. Navy contract to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles

Raytheon, an RTX business, won a to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles, adding to backlog and highlighting continued demand from the U.S. military and allied nations. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles continued to frame RTX as a long-term growth and defense beneficiary, which can support investor sentiment even without a new operational catalyst. Why RTX (RTX) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $187.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $141.93 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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