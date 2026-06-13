Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN is Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's 7th Largest Position

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,830 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock after selling 244,877 shares during the quarter. Rivian Automotive accounts for about 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Rivian Automotive worth $27,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,397,496 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $323,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,673,512 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $1,198,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,769,844 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $409,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 496.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,236 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,852 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.10. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 10,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $184,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 946,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,652. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $522,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 922,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,834,290. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,466. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rivian Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Rivian Automotive from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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