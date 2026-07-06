Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $12,683,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 175,821 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company's stock.

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Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $522,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 922,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,834,290. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 887,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,192,112. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,076 shares of company stock worth $1,256,286. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. Tigress Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

More Rivian Automotive News

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Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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