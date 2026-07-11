RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,693 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 10,191 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside.

Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Article Title

Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Article Title

NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot.

Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot. Neutral Sentiment: Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own.

Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted pressure from customers and competitors building in-house AI chips, and there was also discussion of a possible delay to NVIDIA’s next-gen Kyber rack-scale architecture, both of which could raise investor concerns about future margins and timing.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $210.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $209.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $162.02 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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