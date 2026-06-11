RM Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in ConocoPhillips $COP

RM Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,917 shares of the energy producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.3% of RM Financial Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Freedom Capital cut ConocoPhillips from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $128.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.48.

Get Our Latest Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $135.87. The firm has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is presently 57.05%.

More ConocoPhillips News

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Positive Sentiment: Crude-oil sentiment improved as Middle East supply disruptions and tight inventory conditions kept a floor under oil prices, benefiting large U.S. exploration and production names like ConocoPhillips. Article Title

Crude-oil sentiment improved as Middle East supply disruptions and tight inventory conditions kept a floor under oil prices, benefiting large U.S. exploration and production names like ConocoPhillips. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted ConocoPhillips as an energy name positioned to navigate industry pressures, reinforcing the view that COP is relatively well placed versus peers. Article Title

Zacks highlighted ConocoPhillips as an energy name positioned to navigate industry pressures, reinforcing the view that COP is relatively well placed versus peers. Positive Sentiment: Broader energy-sector strength has helped improve sentiment toward oil stocks, with the sector outperforming the market this year and drawing renewed investor attention to names like COP. Article Title

Broader energy-sector strength has helped improve sentiment toward oil stocks, with the sector outperforming the market this year and drawing renewed investor attention to names like COP. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary noted that ConocoPhillips did not fall as much as oil prices during a prior pullback, suggesting the stock may be trading more resiliently than crude itself, but without a major company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Recent commentary noted that ConocoPhillips did not fall as much as oil prices during a prior pullback, suggesting the stock may be trading more resiliently than crude itself, but without a major company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: There was also a backdrop of mixed investor positioning, including significant institutional trimming in recent quarters, which can weigh on sentiment even as near-term oil prices improve. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $1,001,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,678.52. The trade was a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $888,657.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,488.70. This trade represents a 56.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 671,869 shares of company stock worth $85,857,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ConocoPhillips, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ConocoPhillips wasn't on the list.

While ConocoPhillips currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here