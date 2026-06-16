R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,523 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 31,360 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 8.6% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $15,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,627,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 164,900 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,105,570 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $125,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,546 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $3,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 196,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,254.79. The trade was a 20.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $195,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,993.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,177,835 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $80.07. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Further Reading

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