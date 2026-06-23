Robbins Farley Sells 2,047 Shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Robbins Farley lessened its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,226 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Casey's General Stores accounts for about 2.7% of Robbins Farley's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Robbins Farley's holdings in Casey's General Stores were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Casey's General Stores by 129.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casey's General Stores by 431.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Casey's General Stores during the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 42.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,069.00 target price on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Casey's General Stores from $719.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Casey's General Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $695.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey's General Stores has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $923.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores Stock Down 1.3%

CASY stock opened at $831.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $490.00 and a twelve month high of $927.85. The company's 50 day moving average is $813.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.71.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Further Reading

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