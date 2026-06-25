Robbins Farley Sells 4,045 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Robbins Farley trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,293 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.9% of Robbins Farley's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Robbins Farley's holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $426,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,136,584 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $460,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $341.83 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.83. The company has a market capitalization of $340.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

More Home Depot News

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Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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