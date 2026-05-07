Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 4,000 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,845 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $24,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,700. This trade represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 10,865 shares of company stock worth $2,508,416 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.8%

NXPI opened at $303.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $182.42 and a 12 month high of $303.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.290-3.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is presently 38.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Further Reading

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