Robeco Schweiz AG Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,969 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,745 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.16% of Teradyne worth $47,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Teradyne alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Teradyne by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $382.33 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $422.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.81. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore set a $370.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TER

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here