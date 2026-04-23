Robert Half Inc. $RHI Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,083 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 64,725 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.14% of Robert Half worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,801 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 900.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,746 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company's stock.

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Robert Half Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:RHI opened at $29.43 on Thursday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. Robert Half's dividend payout ratio is currently 177.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Robert Half from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Robert Half from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Robert Half in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $31.75.

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Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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