Robert Half Inc. $RHI Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Free Report) by 281.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,720 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 983,842 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.30% of Robert Half worth $33,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,440,961 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $66,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,078 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Robert Half by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 442,520 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 434,827 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,295 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 197,575 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,173 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 31,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robert Half from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Robert Half from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Robert Half from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair raised Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $34.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.82. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.22%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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