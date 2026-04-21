Robinhood Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,546 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $21,176,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Robinhood Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $202.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.04 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. HSBC set a $310.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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