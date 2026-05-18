Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Holdings Lowered by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,295 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,040 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $18,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.68 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The stock's 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.29.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: April 2026 trading data showed higher equity and options activity, while platform assets jumped 49% year over year to $345.4 billion, signaling continued user engagement and growth for Robinhood. Article Title

April 2026 trading data showed higher equity and options activity, while platform assets jumped 49% year over year to $345.4 billion, signaling continued user engagement and growth for Robinhood. Positive Sentiment: The Senate Banking Committee advanced the Digital Asset Clarity Act, which could reduce regulatory uncertainty around crypto trading and is viewed as a constructive development for Robinhood’s crypto business. Article Title

The Senate Banking Committee advanced the Digital Asset Clarity Act, which could reduce regulatory uncertainty around crypto trading and is viewed as a constructive development for Robinhood’s crypto business. Positive Sentiment: Tiger Global Management disclosed a new first-quarter position in Robinhood in its latest 13-F filing, which may be seen as a vote of confidence from a major hedge fund. Article Title

Tiger Global Management disclosed a new first-quarter position in Robinhood in its latest 13-F filing, which may be seen as a vote of confidence from a major hedge fund. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood’s exchange Rothera self-certified its first prediction market contracts, adding another product area that could broaden the platform over time. Article Title

Robinhood’s exchange Rothera self-certified its first prediction market contracts, adding another product area that could broaden the platform over time. Negative Sentiment: Crypto-related stocks, including Robinhood, lost momentum as the initial rally tied to crypto legislation faded and investors refocused on broader market and digital asset risks. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $4,946,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $26,186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,186,250. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,907 shares of company stock worth $35,444,040. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here