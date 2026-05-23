Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 273.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,279 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 26,574 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.47.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $725,302.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,832.19. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $420,528.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,659,978.96. The trade was a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 560,765 shares of company stock valued at $40,946,840 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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