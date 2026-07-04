Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,151 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Robinhood Markets worth $42,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 481,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,283,217.28. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $931,006.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,674.99. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders bought 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares valued at $47,542,923. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $153.86. The firm's fifty day moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average is $89.61. The firm has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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