Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346,365 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 508,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of Robinhood Markets worth $265,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $86.36 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.35. The company's fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.28.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $931,006.67. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,674.99. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $26,186,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,186,250. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 571,602 shares worth $41,959,746. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.18.

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About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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