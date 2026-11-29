Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,344 shares of the company's stock after selling 797,121 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 705,786 shares of the company's stock worth $79,401,000 after purchasing an additional 40,914 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 69,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $4,789,784.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $381,636.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,960. This trade represents a 59.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,110,908 shares of company stock valued at $128,316,346 over the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.83.

View Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

These are some of the HOOD news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is expanding prediction markets with Cboe Global Markets, including earnings-linked contracts. The products could attract more trading activity and generate new fee revenue, providing a growth avenue as crypto activity softens. Robinhood expands prediction markets

Robinhood is expanding prediction markets with Cboe Global Markets, including earnings-linked contracts. The products could attract more trading activity and generate new fee revenue, providing a growth avenue as crypto activity softens. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush has begun coverage of HOOD, but the available report does not disclose its rating or price target, so the investment implication is unclear. Wedbush begins coverage

Wedbush has begun coverage of HOOD, but the available report does not disclose its rating or price target, so the investment implication is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage says HOOD has fallen 28.1% since its latest earnings report. The shares are also near their one-year low and below their 50- and 200-day moving averages, reflecting persistent selling pressure; the reports do not identify a new earnings-driven catalyst for the decline. Robinhood's post-earnings performance

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $68.16 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.56.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 2.10 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates a financial services platform that provides investing and money-management products through its mobile app and website. Its offerings include brokerage accounts for trading stocks, exchange-traded funds and options, as well as cryptocurrency trading and retirement accounts. The company also offers services such as cash management, a credit card and Robinhood Gold, a paid subscription with additional account features. Robinhood was founded in 2013 by Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt, with a focus on making financial services accessible through digital tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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