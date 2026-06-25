Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,229 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,005 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.35. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood said it will use about $290 million of the convertible note proceeds to repurchase shares, while capped calls are intended to reduce dilution if the notes are converted. Article Title

Robinhood said it will use about $290 million of the convertible note proceeds to repurchase shares, while capped calls are intended to reduce dilution if the notes are converted. Positive Sentiment: Truist remained bullish on Robinhood, saying June trading volumes point to a record quarter and transaction revenue may come in ahead of estimates. Article Title

Truist remained bullish on Robinhood, saying June trading volumes point to a record quarter and transaction revenue may come in ahead of estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood’s stock remains a heavily watched name, with mixed coverage from recent articles discussing its long-term business model, trading activity, and founder Baiju Bhatt’s origin story. Article Title

Robinhood’s stock remains a heavily watched name, with mixed coverage from recent articles discussing its long-term business model, trading activity, and founder Baiju Bhatt’s origin story. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and market commentary continue to highlight Robinhood’s growth versus volatility, with some bullish price targets but also debate over the durability of its growth drivers. Article Title

Analyst notes and market commentary continue to highlight Robinhood’s growth versus volatility, with some bullish price targets but also debate over the durability of its growth drivers. Negative Sentiment: The $2 billion convertible debt raise raised dilution concerns, even with capped calls and buybacks meant to soften the impact. Article Title

The $2 billion convertible debt raise raised dilution concerns, even with capped calls and buybacks meant to soften the impact. Negative Sentiment: Meta’s reported work on a prediction-market app pressured Robinhood by raising the risk of new competition in a potentially important product category. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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