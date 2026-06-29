Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Stock Position Cut by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,015 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,888 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company's stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG initiated coverage on Robinhood with a Buy rating and a $125 price target , saying the company has a long runway for asset growth, customer engagement, and product expansion. The new bullish call is likely helping sentiment. Article Title

BTIG initiated coverage on Robinhood with a rating and a , saying the company has a long runway for asset growth, customer engagement, and product expansion. The new bullish call is likely helping sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood closed its $2.2 billion offering of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2029 , giving it more financial flexibility. Management also said capped calls and a share repurchase mean the deal should limit dilution unless the stock rises much further, which may reassure investors. Article Title

Robinhood closed its offering of , giving it more financial flexibility. Management also said capped calls and a share repurchase mean the deal should limit dilution unless the stock rises much further, which may reassure investors. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is also promoting growth through customer perks, including World Cup ticket giveaways to boost its Gold subscriber base, suggesting continued efforts to deepen engagement and subscription revenue. Article Title

Robinhood is also promoting growth through customer perks, including to boost its Gold subscriber base, suggesting continued efforts to deepen engagement and subscription revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood is attracting investor attention as a high-yield ETF idea and continues to appear in market roundups, but these items are more about trading interest than a direct business catalyst. Article Title

Robinhood is attracting investor attention as a high-yield ETF idea and continues to appear in market roundups, but these items are more about trading interest than a direct business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison piece on SCHW vs. HOOD frames Robinhood as a value debate rather than providing a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

A comparison piece on frames Robinhood as a value debate rather than providing a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Robinhood previously fell after reports that Meta is developing a competing prediction-markets app, raising concerns about future competition in one of Robinhood’s newer growth areas. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOOD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $98.69 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.09.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $768,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 432,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,281,759.61. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. Insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here