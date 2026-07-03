Roblox Corporation $RBLX Position Increased by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG grew its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 149.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,332 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 27,128 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Roblox were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 1,514.5% in the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 57,331 shares of the company's stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 53,780 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $5,706,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $12,884,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $435,424,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Roblox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $65.00 target price on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Roblox from an "outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.48.

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Trending Headlines about Roblox

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Roblox Trading Down 4.6%

Roblox stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.Roblox's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $649,896.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 349,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,842,870.28. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $249,342.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 426,760 shares in the company, valued at $17,800,159.60. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 189,449 shares of company stock worth $9,175,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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