Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Acquired by Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238,160 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 469,379 shares during the quarter. Roblox makes up approximately 2.6% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Roblox worth $183,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Roblox by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 1.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.9% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company's stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $961,461.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,277,835 shares in the company, valued at $73,718,301.15. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $2,292,435.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,214 shares in the company, valued at $38,588,249.92. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,990. 10.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:RBLX opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Roblox declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised Roblox from an "equal weight" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Roblox from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.48.

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Key Headlines Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

See Also

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