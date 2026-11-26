Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 1,811.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,189 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,172,459 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Roblox worth $52,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 681,727 shares of the company's stock worth $28,876,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,992,101 shares of the company's stock worth $253,885,000 after buying an additional 4,098,311 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Roblox by 685.8% in the second quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 377,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 329,201 shares during the last quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab boosted its holdings in Roblox by 35.5% in the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 130,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odyssean LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 344.4% in the second quarter. Odyssean LLC now owns 40,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Roblox from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.42.

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Key Roblox News

Investors following RBLX have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: RBLX shares crossed above their 200-day moving average, a technical development some investors may view as a sign of improving momentum. Roblox share price crosses above 200-day moving average

RBLX shares crossed above their 200-day moving average, a technical development some investors may view as a sign of improving momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several executives, including the CEO and CFO, reported share sales. Some disclosed transactions were made under a pre-arranged trading plan or to cover taxes on vested awards, which can make them less indicative of a change in outlook; sellers also retained shares. Roblox insider trading disclosures

Several executives, including the CEO and CFO, reported share sales. Some disclosed transactions were made under a pre-arranged trading plan or to cover taxes on vested awards, which can make them less indicative of a change in outlook; sellers also retained shares. Neutral Sentiment: A report said nine large funds sold Roblox shares last quarter while eight bought, showing divided institutional views rather than a clear consensus. Large funds’ Roblox buying and selling

Roblox Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of RBLX opened at $55.49 on Thursday. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The stock's 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 417.56% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, CFO Naveen Chopra sold 16,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $796,206.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 346,348 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,454.28. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Matthew Kaufman sold 14,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $677,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 320,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,103,557. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 164,977 shares of company stock worth $7,601,888 in the last ninety days. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates an online platform where users can create, share and play interactive 3D experiences. The company provides Roblox Studio, a set of tools that creators use to build games and other virtual spaces, as well as services for users to connect and communicate within those experiences. Roblox supports a creator economy through Robux, its virtual currency, which users can use for digital items and purchases in experiences. Eligible creators can earn revenue from their work through purchases and other platform programs.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report).

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