Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,692,618 shares of the company's stock after selling 95,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Roblox worth $95,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 2,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 301 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roblox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Roblox from $125.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $961,461.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,277,835 shares in the company, valued at $73,718,301.15. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,512 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $258,718.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 422,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,211,700.32. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,990. Corporate insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.Roblox's revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

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