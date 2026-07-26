Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,545 shares of the company's stock after selling 115,873 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of Roblox worth $19,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company's stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 70.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company's stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $438,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.41. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The firm's revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $125.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded Roblox from an "equal weight" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $961,461.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,277,835 shares in the company, valued at $73,718,301.15. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,512 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $258,718.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 422,248 shares in the company, valued at $24,211,700.32. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,990. Company insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

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