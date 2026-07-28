Rock Springs Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in argenex SE $ARGX

Rock Springs Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. argenex comprises about 4.2% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of argenex worth $71,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in argenex by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in argenex by 5,962.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of argenex by 22.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of argenex by 550.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 60.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 133 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company's stock.

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argenex News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting argenex this week:

Positive Sentiment: argenx agreed to acquire Forte Biosciences NASDAQ: FBRX for $77 per share in cash , representing an equity value of approximately $2.2 billion and a 41% premium to Forte’s prior closing price. The transaction gives argenx full ownership of FB102, an experimental autoimmune therapy. argenx acquisition announcement

argenx agreed to acquire Forte Biosciences for , representing an equity value of approximately and a 41% premium to Forte’s prior closing price. The transaction gives argenx full ownership of FB102, an experimental autoimmune therapy. Positive Sentiment: FB102’s Phase 1b data in vitiligo and celiac disease reportedly support CD122 biology and a potential “pipeline-in-a-product” opportunity targeting pathogenic T-cell and NK-cell activity in diseases with significant unmet need. The acquisition broadens argenx’s immunology pipeline beyond its existing portfolio. argenx Forte acquisition details

FB102’s Phase 1b data in vitiligo and celiac disease reportedly support CD122 biology and a potential “pipeline-in-a-product” opportunity targeting pathogenic T-cell and NK-cell activity in diseases with significant unmet need. The acquisition broadens argenx’s immunology pipeline beyond its existing portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains supportive in parts of the market: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $932, while HC Wainwright increased its earnings estimates. A separate Oppenheimer report had previously lifted its target to $1,037.

Analyst sentiment remains supportive in parts of the market: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $932, while HC Wainwright increased its earnings estimates. A separate Oppenheimer report had previously lifted its target to $1,037. Neutral Sentiment: Baird maintained a “neutral” rating despite the higher target, implying that the acquisition’s long-term value is not yet fully reflected in near-term expectations. Baird price target report

Baird maintained a rating despite the higher target, implying that the acquisition’s long-term value is not yet fully reflected in near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: The all-cash $2.2 billion transaction represents a substantial capital commitment for a clinical-stage asset. Investors may be concerned about integration costs, future development spending and the risk that FB102’s early-stage results do not translate into successful late-stage trials or commercialization. One analysis consequently rated the stock “Hold.” Forte and argenx investment analysis

argenex Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $888.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. argenex SE has a one year low of $590.78 and a one year high of $953.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $870.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $815.82.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $7.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.46. argenex had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenex SE will post 26.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of argenex from $1,260.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of argenex in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of argenex from $1,135.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered argenex from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenex currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,054.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARGX

About argenex

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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