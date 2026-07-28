Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $17.63 Million Stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,198 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.59% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,901,000 after purchasing an additional 715,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 533,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 870.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,244,000 after buying an additional 853,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,100 shares of the company's stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company's fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 297,211 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $6,913,127.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $68,896.12. The trade was a 99.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $415,030. The trade was a 8.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $156,800 and have sold 1,665,542 shares worth $36,321,576. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $33.00 target price on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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