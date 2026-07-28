Rock Springs Capital Management LP Purchases 12,200 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,238,162,000 after purchasing an additional 995,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,232,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $14,931,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,591,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $7,457,723,000 after buying an additional 824,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,829,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,215,660,000 after acquiring an additional 680,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,655,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,158,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $416.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.11. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $461.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 59.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets set a $512.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $463.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $429.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $455.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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