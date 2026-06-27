Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 12,921 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,548 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.2%

KMB opened at $109.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $137.46. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $115.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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