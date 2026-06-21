Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 146,929 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,272 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 146,929 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Sempra Energy worth $44,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,009 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $91.68. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other news, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,821.19. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $724,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,278,600.20. This trade represents a 24.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,273 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SRE

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sempra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sempra Energy wasn't on the list.

While Sempra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here