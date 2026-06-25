Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,485 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $13,938,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.29% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSW. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,707.42. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $267,972.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,581,042.27. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,680 shares of company stock worth $1,884,758. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 4.3%

CSW Industrials stock opened at $280.20 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.45 and a twelve month high of $337.02. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $277.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.80. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm had revenue of $308.96 million during the quarter. The company's revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSW shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $328.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSW

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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