Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,772 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 88,596 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $72,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,764 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $164.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $92.98 and a one year high of $167.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.92 and a 200 day moving average of $140.36.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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