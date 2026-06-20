Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,738 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after acquiring an additional 194,031 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of EOG Resources worth $84,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in EOG Resources by 18.5% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,784 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $157.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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